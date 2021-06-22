BOGATA — The City of Bogata will be undergoing a forensic audit of its finances following City Council action.
“I expect you guys to get busy and get it done,” resident and former council member Glenda Martin said. “Where there is chaos, there is opportunity, and it’s been nine months of uncovering problems in this town, and now we need to protect these citizens.”
The council agreed that newly-chosen Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin would seek out five forensic auditors and get bids on their services to look over the city’s past financial records from previous administrations.
The city hired Mike Ward to do this year’s audit, and Ward was unable to attend the meeting because he “found some suspicious things,” Mayor Larry Hinsley said at the meeting.
“He did not elaborate as to what they were,” Hinsley said, “but he did not find any criminal activity. I am as interested as anyone else about whether or not it can move us to digging deeper.”
Over the past several months, the city has discovered multiple bank accounts, mostly depleted, and a safe deposit box. Martin, who is an accountant herself, said that when she left the council, everything was in fine financial shape, with well over $500,000 in reserve for the city. A forensic audit wouldn’t necessarily reveal a culprit, but at least residents would know where their money went, she said.
“The facts are that money was not included in the budget that should have been,” Martin said. “There was money spent without council approval. They didn’t really need 30 bank accounts.”
The city has been slowly working on unsnarling problems and rebuilding relationships with vendors for the city, Councilman James Shoemaker said.
“There’s a lot of relationships that we’re having to go through and repair,” he said.
The city didn’t get this way overnight, Hinsley added, and though he wants to see justice done as much as anybody else, Bogata can’t let it stop them from considering the future.
“Keep in mind that we have to keep moving forward,” Hinsley said. “Over the past seven months, we’ve found different things, and we’ve had to deal with that. We need to hold someone accountable, but … that can’t be a block for us. We need to hold someone accountable, but don’t need to jump the gun.”
He added he and Loftin discussed starting the audit to go back two years and then continue as needed. Loftin said the state can only prosecute five years after the fact plus one.
“We can go back 20 years, but at that point we’re just spending money,” Loftin said.
The city may only need to go back a few years, Martin said.
“We may just need to audit 2018-2019 and find a gold mine there,” she said.
Loftin said the City of Cumby recently went through a forensic audit and found quite a bit, but the audit cost them around $30,000.
Sheryl Lackey, a newly elected council member for the City of Cumby, in a separate interview, said their forensic audit is now in the hands of the FBI.
“Basically there was a lot of finger-pointing,” Lackey said, adding that some employees walked out or were fired and a larger-than-expected debt carried by the city led to the investigation.
In order to rebuild trust in the council, Cumby’s mayor called for a forensic audit and hired Sandy Alexander with CA Forensics out of Dallas, to look over the city’s financial records. What all was found had to be sealed from the public for prosecution, she said, and turned over to the federal agency, and it could be several years before the whole story emerges. Just the first three pages of the audit are available on the Cumby’s city website.
“It is on the FBI desk as of right now,” Lackey said, adding she was glad the city went through the audit, but there “are good and bad parts of it,” notably that Cumby residents won’t be fully informed about what happened for a few years at least. “It will depend on what the city (of Bogata) decides to do with it. That’s one thing Bogata might have to deal with.”
Cumby also fired its city attorney, Jay Garrett, in December 2020, and at Monday’s council meeting, the City of Bogata accepted Garrett’s resignation as Bogata’s attorney..
Bogata’s council agreed to have Loftin look for five different firms and get bids for the city to do a forensic audit.
This story will be continued in Thursday’s paper.
