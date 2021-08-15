Paris City Manager Grayson Path clarified information about his proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at a Thursday night workshop and gave an overview of individual departmental budgets.
Although the total proposed revenue budget stands at $58.6 million, that figure includes $11.13 million in funds dedicated for specific purposes outside the proposed $47.3 million operational budget, which comes with a $7.3 million increase from 2020-21.
Specific purpose funds are those associated with the Municipal Court and revenue from expected grants to include the Home Program for residential restoration, bond funds, debt service, an anticipated grant for a 1st Street SE public/private project and other possible police and fire department grants, according to information provided by City Finance Director Gene Anderson.
The general fund budget of $25.9 million shows a $1.1 million increase from last year, and the Water and Sewer Fund of $16.6 million shows a $1.3 million increase from 2020-21. Additional increases in the proposed operational budget comes from a $656,872 Cox Field Airport Fund, a Coronavirus Relief Fund of $714,930 and an American Rescue Plan Fund of $3 million with $640,000 in reserve.
The city manager’s budget comes with a proposed 45.373 cents per $100 valuation tax rate, a decrease of 2.7 cents from the prior year rate but one that brings a 3.5% increase in general fund revenue, the highest amount allowed by state law without voter approval. The budget is balanced, using roughly $343,000 from the general revenue fund balance.
Because of an anticipated net gain in last year’s budget of about $1 million, Path said he used part of that in this year’s budget, keeping at least “a healthy four month’s operational balance” in reserves of at least $7.8 million.
The most in depth questioning of the city manager’s budget came from Councilor Clayton Pilgrim, who asked Path to explain the difference between the overall budget and the operational budget, about a couple of capital outlay expenditures, and if civil service salary increases were enough to attract seasoned police officers and firemen. Mayor Paula Portugal asked about the addition of an assistant city manager, to which Path replied most cities of comparable size and with as much activity have at least one assistant.
“There is just so much work to be done, and so much work that I’m not getting done, so it would be nice to have some extra help. The staff would have someone more available, and I can get into a higher level of tasks,” Path said, mentioning involvement with the council in upper-level decision making. “And personally it will allow an opportunity to go home more often, and I would really appreciate that.”
During his questioning, Pilgrim compared an $8 million tax levy in 2021 to roughly a $7.4 million levy in 2020 and said, “That’s $537,000 more U.S. dollars that we are levying from property tax, a substantial amount of money for anybody involved. I just want the public to understand there is more money being spent.”
Pilgrim questioned Path about proposed mill and overlay equipment purchases from Cares and American Rescue Act funding, which the councilor praised the manager “for jumping on these funds.” Pilgrim questioned “getting into the mill and overlay business’ as he suggested the city might be overstepping its oversight capabilities. At the same time, he reasoned the mill and overlay process for street repair would be a more lasting process than the Band-Aid approach with hot mix currently used. Path assured Pilgrim he would be mindful of his concerns.
“We are really good at a lot of things, but when you go and add more processes, you can get too spread out and be a jack of all trades and not a king of a few,” Pilgrim said, adding that taking over Cox Field Airport will present a learning curve.
Pilgrim also asked if civil service rules would allow lateral transfers from one department to another, implying salary increases alone might not attract seasoned employees from other cities. Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said lateral transfers are not allowed, but both he and Police Chief Richard Salter assured the council that salary increases should accomplish the goal of filling positions and retaining employees to cut constant turnover and training costs
Councilors heard from pay study consultant Matthew Weatherly, who explained the process he used in comparing pay scales with 10 other cities comparable in population, demographics, staff size and budget among other factors, noting the City of Marshall provided the closest comparison.
Using roughly 90 pages of benchmark information job by job, Weatherly said he aimed at a plus or minus of 5% of market pay to define competitiveness in making salary recommendations based on job-specific rather than people-specific classifications.
Councilors expressed appreciation to Weatherly for a thorough report, and Portugal praised Path and the council for taking on a project “way overdue.”
“I commend staff and the council for taking this on because it is way overdue,” Portugal said. “Our employees certainly deserve the increases. The can has been kicked down the road for too long.”
After Path finished his review of departmental budgets and councilors expressed appreciation to Path and his staff for the budget presentation, Anderson shared upcoming budget-related meetings to include public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate Sept. 13 and a special meeting Sept. 14 to adopt the proposed tax rate, which can not be the same night at budget adoption, according to state law. The new budget takes effect Oct. 1.
To view the city manager’s departmental budget overview, see the link on the online edition of The Paris News.
