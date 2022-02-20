The Parks and Trail Committee will discuss the upcoming Texas Independence Celebration event planned for 2 p.m. on March 2 when members meet at 6 p.m. in the Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Members will also discuss the Trail Opening Day set for April 23 and the Northeast Texas Trail’s Gran Fondo on April 30.
Members will also hear feedback from the past year’s Christmas in the Park.
