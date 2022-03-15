Paris Community Theatre continues its 2021-22 season this weekend with three performances of “Plaza Follies: A Musical Review,” featuring some of the best singers the area has to offer.
“Typically a PCT musical revue consists of several singers performing a few songs hazily connected to a theme,” said co-artistic director Alaina Downing, who is also musical director for “Plaza Follies.” “For ‘Plaza Follies,’ I took four musicals and extracted scenes from each to give an overall general idea of what each musical is actually about. Everyone has a starring role. I am so thankful to have such a willing group with a passion for theater.”
The cast is a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to the PCT stage, including Don Cook, Greg Dawson, Sabrina Cooper, Deja Godwin, Michelle Hobbs, Dick Logee, McKenna Miller, Ann Richards, John Sellers, Jeff Stewart, Grant Taylor and Kevin Wickersham.
“I’ve been dying to do ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ for as long as I can remember,” Downing said. “Michelle Hobbs singing Christine in ‘Phantom’ is a shining star and seeing my dad, Dick Logee sing ‘The Music of the Night’ touches me deeply. This will be a show to remember.”
Downing, who is also director of the Paris Community Choir, said the idea for the review was born out of the idleness that resulted from the cancellation of PCC activities due to the pandemic. When she accepted the position of co-artistic director at PCT in December of last year, she said she knew she had found “the perfect avenue” for the show she had been dreaming of putting on for two years.
“I began making phone calls to the best singers I knew and explaining my idea, and ended up with one of the most talented casts I have had the pleasure of working with,” she said.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by community response as far as ticket sales for Follies,” Downing added. “Theatre all over the world is suffering and we at PCT were so afraid that attendance would be poor, but tickets are flying! They can be purchased via the PCT website at www.pctonstage.com or by calling the office at 903-784-0259.”
General admission tickets for “Plaza Follies: A Musical Review” are $15 and seniors/students, $12.
Show times are 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m., on Sunday at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris.
An additional attraction at the Plaza Theater is the renovation work now finished in the lobby and bathrooms.
“The Plaza has had some updating, particularly the concession stand,” said co-artistic director Lucia Bunch. “Dee Jackson made a sizable donation toward a new floor and Carpet World did a great job of installation. We have repainted the concession stand and bathrooms and repaired ceilings. It looks fresh. (They removed 5 layers of floor!).”
