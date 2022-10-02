First Federal Comm-unity Bank recently honored the following employees at a luncheon for years of service:
Becky Hatcher is celebrating her 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is the teller manager at the loop location.
Karen McDowell is celebrating her 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a senior accountant at the downtown location.
Dianne Aguilar is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a customer service representative/teller at the Mount Pleasant branch.
Amanda Basinger is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a customer service representative at the downtown location.
Delores Knight is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is in the customer support center at the downtown location.
Caleb North is celebrating his 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is an accountant at the downtown location.
Jessica Jones is celebrating her 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a loan processor at the downtown location.
Liz Jones is celebrating her 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is the assistant teller manager at the downtown location.
“We are very grateful for each of these employees and their dedication to making First Federal the best bank it can be,” said Brad Meyers, president & CEO.
First Federal is observing its 100th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mount Pleasant.
