Years of Service awards 2022.jpg

Front row, from left: Liz Jones, Jessica Jones, Karen McDowell and Delores Knight. Back row: Caleb North, Amanda Basinger, Becky Hatcher and President & CEO Brad Meyers.

 Submitted Photo

First Federal Comm-unity Bank recently honored the following employees at a luncheon for years of service:

Becky Hatcher is celebrating her 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is the teller manager at the loop location.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.