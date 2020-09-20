A Roxton man charged with several first degree child sexual assault charges tops indictments handed down by the September session of the Lamar County Grand Jury.
Troy Newton Allen, 54, is charged on two indictments, the first with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 14, and four counts of aggravated sexual assault as a habitual offender, all first degree felonies. The second indictment includes one count of the second degree felony charge of indecency with a child by seual contact as a habitual offender. The defendant is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Oct. 19 before District Judge Wes Tidwell.
Other indictments are as follows:
Edgar Adrian Alvarado, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Shawn Wayne Austin, burglary of a habitation as a repeat offender.
James Calvin Bryant, possession with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams as a repeat offender.
Jasmine Denise Carr, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Bradley Floyd Caviness, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone; possession with intent to deliver between 28-200 grams in a drug free zone and possession with intent to deliver less than 28 grams in a drug free zone. with all counts as a repeat offender.
Jerry Wayne Day III, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram as a habitual offender.
Eric D. Glover, public threat/public intimate visual material.
Seth Branun Harvey, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams as a repeat offender.
Cassandra Ann Hesler, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram as a repeat offender.
Paul Larkin Jr. possession with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams in a drug free zone as a repeat offender
Amber Renee Milner, possession with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams in a drug free zone as a repeat offender.
Michael George Pullins, burglary of a building
Brandon Jorel Scott, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, between 5 and 10 items.
Devin Alexander Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Quenchelle Lacynthia Smith, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cory Aaron Turk, cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury as a habitual offender.
Fredrick Whorton, burglary of a building.
Timothy William Willhite, possession of a controlled substance, less than 20 abuse units.
