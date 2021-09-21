Saturday’s Redneck Golf Open was a success on all counts, according to organizers of the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.
“It was an awesome day,” said Judy Martin, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “We made a good deal of money for a good cause.”
The winning team of the for fun tournament was Taber Automotive. The Monkeywrench team was second and RPMS staffing was third.
