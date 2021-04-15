APRIL 13 to APRIL 15
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 13
2:26 to 2:37 p.m., 1500 30th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
April 13
6:41 to 7:22 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
7:36 to 7:52 a.m., 2870 Kessler Drive.
8:06 to 8:26 a.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
9:24 to 9:48 a.m., 4045 Wood Hollow.
11:15 to 11:21 a.m., 1411 11th St. NW.
4:05 to 4:24 p.m., 1820 Hubbard St.
5:51 to 6:08 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
7:02 to 7:30 p.m., 427 12th St. NW.
April 14
2:16 to 2:24 a.m., 1810 30th St. NE.
6:41 to 6:47 a.m., 51 W. Neagle St.
8:16 to 8:34 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
9:44 to 9:45 a.m., 705 33rd St. SE.
10:21 to 10:26 a.m., 425 35th St. NE.
10:44 to 10:56 a.m., @. Kaufman St.
4:03 to 4:24 p.m., 245 29th St. SW.
6:59 to 7:08 p.m., 150 34th St. NW.
10:57 to 11:17 p.m., 670 22nd St. SE.
11:37 p.m., to 12: a.m., 1625 Johnson St.
April 15
5:11 to 5:19 a.m., NE Loop 286.
Trash Fire
April 14
11:20 to 11:36 a.m., 427 W. Cherry St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
April 13
4:23 to 5:05 p.m. 790 Jefferson Road.
Public Service
April 13
2:13 to 2:28 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
9:02 to 9:12 p.m., 2200 Cedar St.
