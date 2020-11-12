BONHAM — Two more Fannin County residents reportedly died of Covid-19 after County Judge Randy Moore told commissioners the number of fatalities had reached 20.
In his Covid-19 update during the commissioners’ regular meeting, Moore pleaded with the public to help get the surging virus back under control. He offered reminders to wear masks in public areas where people cannot be physically distanced from each other, and he urged residents to be cautious around others.
“Our numbers are going up,” he said. “And we will probably go up another good number, maybe 15 or 20 more even the following day. We’ve had an outbreak in some of our nursing homes. I’m just going to say that and leave it there. We’re desperately hurting.”
At the time of Moore’s report, Fannin County had 834 total cases since testing began in March. By Tuesday evening, the number had risen to 871 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Moore reported 20 fatalities, and that number was up to 22 by that evening. There have been 812 recoveries, state data shows. Moore also reported the number of active cases jumped over the weekend from 38 to 54, and the state health department reported that evening the number was down slightly to 47. Five of those active cases were in the prison, Moore said.
With that update, commissioners unanimously approved extending their Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of operations plans another week.
The commissioners also received an update on CARES Act funding, of which the county was allotted $939,345. After calculating eligible salaries and other anticipated spending, commissioners were told the county is requesting additional funding for a total of $1,107,394.24.
In other business, commissioners set a date of Oct. 5, 2021, to rededicate the Fannin County Courthouse, which remains under construction. Work on chimneys is progressing, Moore said, and the fire system water vault has been completed. Framing and wall work will be commencing soon.
“We had a tour out there Tuesday a week ago, and it was pretty amazing to see what all is happening,” Moore said, urging the commissioners to visit the site and see the work.
The courthouse has had several dedications, including an original dedication in 1855. That was followed by dedications in 1888, in the 1930s and in the 1950s. Moore wants to invite senators or representatives from Congress to witness the rededication.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between Fannin County and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission for the latter’s use and occupancy at 1205 E. Sam Rayburn Drive in Bonham. Such agreement has been made since 1990, Moore said, and this agreement extends the time period through 2025.
Per the memo, the commission is responsible for paying all utilities and building maintenance while the county will provide insurance coverage. The commission will be responsible for any insurance deductible, per the memo.
