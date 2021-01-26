BONHAM — A newly impaneled Fannin County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down 30 true bills while passing one case on for further action in the next session on Feb. 18, according to the Fannin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
An indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. All charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The following people were indicted:
Robert Joseph Bassett Jr., 32, of Ivanhoe: Possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony.
Charles Beck, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.
Germain Wayne Brown, 38, of Bonham: Evading arrest detention with previous conviction-enhanced, a state jail felony.
Charla Dawn Carbaugh, 49, of Cartwright: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.
Jacob Todd Cardwell, 37, of Granbury: Possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony.
Anthony Earl Conner Jr., 27, of Fort Worth: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony; attempted tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, a state jail felony.
Justin Charles Despain, 32, of Fort Worth: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.
Chris Randal Ensminger, 57, of Bells: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
Stacey Lee Greene, 21, of Longview: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Robert Harris, 51, of Bonham: Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.
Tracy Ray Hass, 54, of Trenton: Possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
Frank Edward Martin, 55, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
Elizabeth Pipestem, 47, of Denison: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.
Shannon Ray Ross, 44, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance-enhanced, a first degree felony.
Jamal James Said, 27, of Denison: Possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony; prohibited substance or item in correctional facility, a third degree felony.
Makenzy Claire Simpson, 27, of Pottsboro: Possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony; prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third degree felony.
Jimmy Dale Starnes Jr., 55, of Bonham: Stalking, a third degree felony.
Christopher A. Tapia, 44, of Eugene, Oregon: Attempted burglary habitation enter to commit a felony other than theft, a second degree felony; stalking, a third degree felony.
Jacob Davion Trimm, 17, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
James Lowell Woodall, 64, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
Chance Eugene Wright II, 25, of Princeton: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony; accident involving injury, a felony; harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.