After surpassing its $550,000 goal earlier this month, the United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors voted on the allocation funding amounts that their partner agencies will receive in 2022 as well as money being allocated to internal United Way programs.
The board approved $50,000 to the United Way Rental Assistance program and $40,000 to the United Way utility assistance program. Since the inception of these two programs in March of 2020, the United Way of Lamar County has distributed $166,808.33 in assistance to 549 households with a total of 1508 members, including 536 children and 153 seniors.
“Keeping families in their homes with electricity, gas and running water has become a priority for us. We are especially concerned about homes with children and the elderly,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said.
The board also approved $13,800 in funding for its youth and educational programs such as the Kids Marathon, Texas Scholars, Getting Ahead Financial Literacy classes, Career Shadow Days, Summer Reading programs, scholarships and the mini libraries/mini food pantries. They have also set aside funding for the Foster Parent Association, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition, and the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Partner agencies will receive the following grant allocations in 2022:
The King’s Daughters: $43,000
American Red Cross: $20,000
The Salvation Army: $30,000 (contingent upon opening of shelter)
Boys & Girls Club After School Program: $60,000
Boys & Girls Club at Aaron Parker Elementary: $8,000
Boy Scouts of America, Circle Ten: $2,000
Lamar County Child Welfare Board: $23,000
RSVP: $5,000
Lamar County Literacy Council: $9,000
Human Resources Council Meals on Wheels: $44,000
Horizon House: $30,000
Children’s Advocacy Center: $30,000
SAFE-T Agency emergency shelter (hotel stays): $5,000
SAFE-T Agency Counselor: $26,000
RRV Down Syndrome Society & REACH Center: $30,000
Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library: $5,000
Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity: $20,000
ATCOG Paris Metro: $25,000
Downtown Food Pantry: $30,000
CASA for Kids: $9,000
Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy: $9,000
“I want to thank everyone who donated to our campaign this fall and made funding these programs possible,” Wilson said. “I also want to thank our board and the members of the Citizen Review Panel who helped make these difficult funding decisions.”
For information on the United Way and its partner agencies, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.
