NOTE: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Loree Johns' name.
A writing retreat in Utah six years ago affirmed Loree Johns’ calling to write a book full of encouragement for women caught up in busy lives with feelings of inadequacy.
There, the wife of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ Pastor Randy Johns met two women, one from Minnesota and the other from Tennessee. The three collaborated, and the end result is “Graced: My Mess is Not the Boss of Me,” which features 52 devotionals to help the reader recognize grace in their daily lives by sharing their own untidy stories filled with hilarity and hardship.
Johns introduces the devotional collection to Paris at a drive-by book signing from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave.
“Women really struggle with self esteem and the feeling that you’re never enough because there’s always more to do than you have time to do,” Johns said. “Instead of feeling bad about ourselves, we decided to write a book together to encourage women and to help them embrace grace and to realize we’re never gonna be enough ever. We don’t have to be because God’s got us covered.”
Each of the book’s devotionals carries the name of one of the contributors as each shares a personal narrative.
“We each would write an essay, and then we would get together and edit it because you know three brains are better than one,” Johns said, explaining the three accomplished much on Zoom because of the distance between them. “We would meet every four or five months and do a really intense weekend.”
Johns chuckled as she revealed that readers will learn “all my dirty secrets.”
“We try to be very honest and very open,” Johns said. “We’re not perfect. We don’t try to be, and we don’t have to be.”
Johns’s busy life includes the ownership of an interior design business in Oklahoma City, where she and her husband lived for 20 years before returning to Paris two years ago to minister for the second time at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Earlier, they were here seven years before serving in Tulsa, Dallas and then Oklahoma City. She also blogs at decoratingdevotionalgal.com.
