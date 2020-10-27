CLARKSVILLE — A historic building in the 100 block of East Broadway in Clarksville went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Clarksville Fire Chief Rocky Tolison said it has been declared a “complete loss.”
“When we arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming out the north side of the building,” Tolison said. “So we immediately notified dispatch for mutual aid.”
That aid came in the form of 18 fire departments and volunteer fire departments responding to the scene, including Reno, Talco, Bogata, Mount Vernon, North Franklin and Faught, bringing a total of more than 80 firefighters to battle the flames tearing up the building.
Tolison said it took about six hours to extinguish the blaze, but that the crew was able to stop the fire from damaging adjacent buildings. No occupants were harmed, he said, adding some firefighters sustained “minor injuries.”
The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Mayor Ann Rushing took to social media to thank the firefighters, police and dispatchers who helped during the fire.
“We pray for those that are so exhausted tonight, and those affected by the fire,” she wrote on Facebook. “It is always sad to lose a part of history, but we are so blessed that the fire was contained and no injuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.