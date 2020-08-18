In an effort to protect students and staff from Covid-19, schools everywhere are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to open their doors amid the continuous spread of the coronavirus.
Electrostatic disinfectant machines, hand sanitizing stations, tables with acrylic dividers all are being used to fight the spread of the highly contagious virus in an effort to resume classes and bring some normalcy to the lives of students.
“We have spent a bucket load of money,” Prairiland Superintendent Jeff Ballard said in advance of an Aug 24 school start.
“Between dividers, sanitizing products, retrofitting water fountains to bottle filling stations, hiring extra nurses, more computers and hotspots and new disinfectant machines, we have spent well over $100,000,” Ballard said. “I doubt we get any of that money reimbursed by the state.”
Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers are one of the more costly items, ranging from roughly $1,100 to $5,000 each.
“We have four $5,000 Clorox machines, and we are purchasing some handheld machines that use the Clorox product,” Chisum Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “We will disinfect classrooms at least once a day and buses twice a day.”
As with other local districts, teachers will use disinfectant wipes during the day, and hand sanitizers will be available in the classroom. Free standing sanitizing stations are placed at entry points throughout the district, Chalaire said.
While Chisum has used Clorox machines for several years, other local districts report purchasing a less expensive electrostatic backpack sprayer.
All electrostatic sprayers work on the same principle. The machines mix water with a disinfectant and sprays the mixture with an electric charge, which makes the mixture act like a magnet to all surfaces.
“It covers all surfaces in an area and it’s fast drying,” North Lamar ISD Maintenance Director Rick Landis said. “If we were to have a student come down with Covid in a classroom, we will evacuate the class, spray the classroom and students can safely return within 15 minutes.”
Another large expense, local school districts are purchasing acrylic dividers for tables used in elementary schools and for computer classes at the secondary level.
“All our horseshoe and round tables in the elementary will be fitted with clear dividers being built locally by Rogers & Wade,” Landis said. “We are making plastic dividers for computer classes in house.”
In addition to daily sanitizing of classrooms, common areas and buses, custodial staff will assist with efforts throughout the day.
Robin Anderson of American Housekeeping Inc. of Dallas, which contracts with Prairiland ISD for services, described campus cleaning procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our housekeeping staff will be cleaning touch points as established by the CDC throughout the day,” Anderson said. “Mostly touched areas include light switches, door handles and restroom faucets.”
In addition to teachers armed with disinfectant wipes, the district will use electrostatic sanitizing machines as well, according to Prairiland ISD Maintenance Director Terry Anderson.
“We will be using the backpack electrostatic sprayers daily in each classroom and common area and will spray buses in between each load of students,” Anderson said.
Speaking in general about the efforts of maintenance departments in all local school districts, Anderson said custodians are working hard, and are working for the same purpose.
“We hope we don’t have any outbreaks, but if we do we are going to do all we can to keep kids and staff members safe,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.