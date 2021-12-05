DURANT, Okla. - Covid-19 vaccination booster doses are available for all patients 18 years and older, regardless of the vaccine brand previously obtained. The Choctaw Nation Clinics will be providing the booster to all eligible individuals, regardless of tribal member status or residency.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a Covid-19 booster dose if you are 18 or older and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago; or received both shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
“Previously, there were more requirements to be eligible for the booster dose,” said Dr. Jason Hill, chief medical officer for Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority. “Opening that eligibility to anyone who would like a booster dose over the age of 18 will provide even further protection against serious illness.”
To find the closest Choctaw Nation clinic, visit cnhsa.com. To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, call 800-349-7026 ext. 6, using the myCNHSA app, or visit my.cnhsa.com.
