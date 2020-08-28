Aug. 27 to Aug. 28
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Nicolen DeAngelo Brooks, 36: Criminal mischief under $100, theft from erson, habitual offender.
Steven Ray Canida, 59: Violation of parole.
Jocelyn Micheal Patterson, 24: Reckless driving.
John T. Towers, 30: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Joel Rey Davis, 26: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security, abandon/endanger a child with intent to return.
David Ronald Davis, 61: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.