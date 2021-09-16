DETROIT — Detroit officials determined a priority list of how to spend money the city got from a Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant from the Biden administration at Monday night’s City Council meeting in City Hall.
City Secretary Tami Nix told council that the money, $84,618, from the grant is in hand, and it must be spent for specific things such as water and sewer infrastructure.
The council decided it would first smoke the lines to check if there are leaks that need to be repaired.
Then the city wants to dredge the sewer plant, and finally the city hopes to replace concrete pipes with PVC piping.
Members noted the total bill would be more than what’s available in the grant, but Nix said the city should get the same amount from the same fund at a later date. She said the city has up to four years to complete the work with the grant money.
The city also got its sales tax reimbursement from the comptroller’s office, and Nix said the newly formed Detroit Economic Development Corp.’s share is $2,312.
Council members voted to have the city cover the utilities for the library rather than have the library pay for bills from donations it receives.
The city also voted to close the part of Smith Street between Fourth Street NW and Fifth Street NW. Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass said there is really not enough width on the unpaved road for a car or truck and no one really travels on that part of the street.
“We have spent $10,000 in gravel, and it just washes away,” he said. “It was always a low-water crossing on the creek, but it’s never had a concrete base,”
It was decided to deal with the possibility of abandoning the city’s right of way to that section of the road at a later date.
