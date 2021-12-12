Lamar County Commissioners are to hold a public hearing and consider a tax abatement and the declaration of an investment zone for Delco Trailers on roughly 68 acres west of Paris on Highway 82 when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
If approved as presented, property taxes would be abated for a seven-year period on a sliding scale with the first two years beginning in 2022 at 100% on an investment of roughly $26 million and the guaranteed creation of 115 jobs with the expectations of a 400-plus workforce by 2028, according to information presented in an agenda item.
In other action, commissioners are expected to approve the placement of a History Maker Award recipient display on the first floor of the courthouse outside Commissioners’ Courtroom, hold a public hearing and possible approve a 30 mph speed limit on CR 34500 north of Highway 79 and on CR 33080 off FM 2820 North, reappoint Holland Harper to the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority board and take action on a resolution in support of construction improvements on Northeast Loop 286 by Texas Department of Transportation.The court also is to receive bids for the purchase of road materials and fuel and certify the receipt of revenue not anticipated.
Later in the day, the court is to meet at 2 p.m. for a workshop at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in the training room, 125 Brown Ave.
