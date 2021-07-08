Cars left in parking lots seem pretty unassuming at first — maybe a bit uncomfortable — but in just a few minutes they can heat up to temperatures dangerous enough to kill children and pets, especially during Texas summers.
“We encourage parents to watch out for this and to pay close attention, especially this time of year, but even in the cooler days. The cars can get extremely hot,” Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said.
According to KidsAndCars.org, Texas leads the nation in heat/vehicle-related deaths. In 2020, five Texan children died in hot vehicles, adding to the total of 143 reported since 1990. Florida saw a total of 104 total deaths in the same timespan, and California had 63 deaths.
Children have died in hot vehicles for a variety of reasons, including being unknowingly left when a parent or caregiver experienced a miscommunication or new schedules, statistics show. Of child hot vehicle deaths, 55% were unknowingly left in the vehicle by caregivers while 26% gained access to the vehicle on their own and 14% were knowingly left. Of those unknowingly left, 42% of deaths happened after a child was supposed to have been dropped off at a day care. Eleven percent were caused by a miscommunication between caregivers while 12% were left in the vehicle by a childcare provider. Thirty-four percent were unknowingly left by a caregiver. Of those, 97% were under the age of 3 years old.
When it comes to gaining access to vehicles on their own, it’s children between the ages of 2 and 4, statistically. Children between those ages often gain access to the vehicle but have trouble getting back out, and they comprise 74% of children who died after climbing into an unattended vehicle.
Ninety-two percent of those knowingly left in a vehicle were also under the age of 3.
July is a particularly dangerous month for heat/vehicle-related deaths, which officials said makes checking the backseat before you leave your vehicle doubly important.
“One of the things that has been suggested is that you take a teddy bear, and you stick it in your child’s seat if you’ve got a small child in a car seat. You stick the teddy bear in the seat. And if you put your child in that seat, then you pull that teddy bear out and you put it in the front seat or you put it on the console. And that way, when you get ready to get out of your vehicle, if that teddy bear’s sitting there, your mind says, ‘why is that teddy bear there? Oh! My child,’” Blount said.
Vehicle temperatures increase tremendously in a short period of time. With an outside air temperature of 72 degrees, the internal air temperature can reach 117 degrees within an hour, Blount said.
Elevated temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, strokes and more.
“Basically, it starts out with starting to dehydrate them. The air temperature gets extremely hot. I mean you’ve got in hot vehicles during the summer; you just feel that heat. Those kids are trapped in there. It affects their breathing, their dehydration and basically they just kind of suffocate from the heat exhaustion. It puts their body into a heat stroke and fairly quickly it can kill them at that point,” Blount said.
“Even short periods of time, the parents say, ‘I’m just gonna run inside the grocery store real quick and grab this item, and they’ll be OK.’ You may run in for five minutes, but you’ve seen the statistics here on just 72 degrees, how much it goes up. You think about that if it’s 90 degrees outside or 100 degrees outside. The car’s temperature will rise really quick, and at 100 degrees inside the car, that can affect the child rapidly,” Blount said.
He also invited individuals to call the police or sheriff’s office if they see young children left unattended in a vehicle.
