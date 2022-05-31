A team of gifted and talented fifth grade students at North Lamar ISD’s Bailey Intermediate came home from global Destination Imagination competition in Kansas City, Missouri, last week with a fourth place in team challenge competition and walked away with a first place in instant challenge competition.
“I am beyond excited and impressed how the students performed in their premiere Destination Imagination Global competition,” gifted and talented coordinator Mark Russell said about the team. “To cap it off with an Instant Challenge championship and fourth overall is far beyond what I expected.”
Gifted and talented team coach Christi Coe expressed similar thoughts as she explained that Destination Imagination is a problem solving competition that encourages students to be adventurous and explore new things
“In the process, they become lifelong learners and learn skills that they will use for the rest of their lives,” Coe said. “It is completely kid driven and encourages teamwork.”
The North Lamar team competed against 18 other teams from across the nation in the elementary division of Service Learning Challenge competition and partnered with Horizon House of Paris as its service project by collecting and delivering hygiene products.
The team challenge required the students to write a science fiction story based on their service project and then illustrate the story by writing a script and designing and creating props and costumes for an eight-minute presentation, Coe said.
“The Instant Challenge is a hands on, problem solving situation the team knows nothing about until they are in the challenge itself,” Coe said, explaining the challenge requires team members to think on their feet by applying appropriate skills to produce a solution in a short period of time.
Team members talked about the overall experience.
“Globals was an amazing experience because it has given me the confidence to be more outgoing and to do more public speaking, “ Vivian Foreman said while Callen Sheridan said, “Destination Imagination challenges your listening and communication skills through Instant Challenge and even pin trading.”
Rayleigh Allmon credited Destination Imagination with her “awareness of the people around me, their needs and their ideas,” while Addyson Fortenberry said although “spending long hours after school was hard, we talked a lot about perseverance and now looking back, I wouldn’t take back a minute of it.”
