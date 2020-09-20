Golf carts lined up bumper-to-bumper at Pine Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, ready to play 18 holes for a good cause. Normally, at this time of year, the Lamar County chapter of Habitat for Humanity would be hosting its Redneck Golf tournament, but due to Covid-19, it had to cancel that. So, the owner of Pine Ridge, Kathy Harbin, stepped in to save the day.
“I just gave it some thought and thought about the funds that they might be losing as a result of (canceling their event),” Harbin said. “So, we decided to go ahead and host the tournament. We knew we could do it and honor social distancing and still keep everyone safe, and try to raise money for them.”
Executive director of Habitat for Humanity Judy Martin said the organization builds homes for lower income families that may not be able to get a conventional loan. The families have to put in 300 hours of their own time helping to build them, but there’s no interest in paying back the loan, meaning families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to be homeowners are given a brand new, safe place for their families at a low cost.
When Martin and her team decided not to host their annual event, she was worried about the lack of funding the organization would have for the coming year. But, she said, thanks to Harbin and Pine Ridge, they’ll have some money to tide them over and allow them to keep helping families in need in Lamar County. Harbin and her team sold tickets to more than 80 golfers and donated half of the proceeds from each sale to Habitat, raking in around $2,000 for the organization.
“We are so grateful because building materials, concrete, heating, air, plumbing, everything is very, very expensive…” Martin said. “We’re so appreciative that they’re willing to do this because we had to cancel that.”
Amongst the golfers warming up was Mark Andersen, the teaching pro at Pine Ridge, who has more than 35 years of golfing experience. Showing his spirit for the event with a pair of colorful blue and yellow pants, Andersen said he was happy to be able to raise money for a good cause while playing a sport he loves.
“(This tournament) is very important,” Andersen said. “I think everybody should be supporting their local charities and anything they can do with them.”
For Harbin, hosting the tournament was a no-brainer.
“Judy Martin and her team do such a good job of providing housing for those who can’t provide it for themselves,” she said. “So we’re very interested in continuing to help them.”
