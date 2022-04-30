Graduating Paris Junior College students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a job fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Student Center Ballroom.
The Job Fair is intended to help graduating students connect with local employers. Job seekers from the community are also welcome to attend. Companies attending include Kimberly-Clark, BodyGuard, Paris Regional Medical Center, Dallas Police Department, WePack, Liberty National Bank, Rogers-Wade, and the Texas Department of Corrections.
Employers wishing to reserve a table should contact Melissa Smith at msmith@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0330.
