Residents can dispose of unsightly used tires Saturday thanks to a combined effort of Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
The tire clean-up event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at 220 N. Main St. in the lot east of Lamar County Courthouse across from the north courthouse parking lot.
“We are proud to partner with Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine for this year’s event,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Alan Skidmore said. “What a great way for our citizens to come together to clean up our community and use this tire material for land reclamation projects.”
Volunteers will be on hand to help unload tires, so citizens are encouraged to bring their clean car, truck and tractor tires for disposal.
“This event is for personal tires only, no commercial,” Skidmore said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and bring us all your old tires.”
The county-wide tire recovery project is made possible by a $2,500 contribution by Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine and a $4,500 grant from Ark-Texas Council of Governments to provide five semi-trucks for the tire collection effort.
As is normally the case, a large number of tires is expected from the public to go with old tires already collected by precinct work crews from illegal dump sites throughout the county. Worn out tires are a problem because of the collection fees charged for their disposal.
