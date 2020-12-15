The North Lamar High School parking lot was filled with joy and cheer Saturday evening as theater, choir and band students lined up to put on a show for the community. Organized by drama teacher Cody Head after the annual fall show was canceled due to Covid-19, the students dressed up in costumes from classic Christmas movies, including “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” to bring some holiday happiness to friends and family who drove by taking photos.
Students sang classic Christmas songs, some threw faux snowballs and most went all out with costumes, with smiles and waves all around.
“I wanted to do something that would bring Christmas joy but also something for the community to do,” Head said. “So I was like, ‘why don’t we do a reverse parade?’”
Head estimated that about 150 students were involved in the whole production, which had been in the works for about a month and a half. Head said the year has been tough on the students, many of whom were hoping for a chance to share their skills with the community, but that the group is holding onto hope that a show will happen in the spring.
“We’re holding on to that, but it’s been rough,” Head said.
Standing in the back row of the high school choir, Emilee Wooten said after recently transferring to North Lamar, she’s been singing with the group and has made some lasting bonds with other students though the class. Even though the reverse parade was different than a traditional concert, Wooten said she’d been looking forward to the event, which she said couldn’t have come at a better time. Despite the changes this year, she said it was a way for all the students and families to come together.
“I’m so excited for this,” Wooten said. “Because it’s just spreading joy to people during 2020 because it’s been so hard. It just gives me hope that everything will be OK.”
