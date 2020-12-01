DETROIT — Detroit and Clarksville ISD students are back at home again. Detroit Superintendent Kathie Thompson and Clarksville Superintendent Kermit Ward made their decisions to take students out of the classroom due to increases in Covid-19 cases on campus, and while Clarksville students will be learning remotely, Detroit students won’t be taking classes during their time away.
“During the calendar creation process, extra minutes were added to each day in preparation of an extended closure,” Thompson wrote in an email. “Due to these extra minutes, we are able to close without offering remote instruction. We know remote instruction does not offer the best opportunity for our students to learn and is very stressful for all involved.”
Thompson said she felt the move was the best, safest option for students and teachers to help slow the spread of the virus.
“The decision to close this week came after many conversations with our school nurse, watching the numbers in surrounding areas, and hearing from staff members that needed to be quarantined,” Thompson said. “It was not an easy decision, but one I feel is best for our staff and students.”
Ward, on the other hand, said his students will be learning remotely until they return to campus next week. The district has been practicing a mixed model of teaching, with all students learning remotely on Wednesdays. Ward said this was a preemptive measure so that in case schools needed to shut down due to Covid cases, all students would be familiar with learning from home.
“Whenever you decide to shut down a school system, it is always one of the hardest things you can do because you feel like you’re taking educational opportunities away from kids,” Ward said. “And you’re probably throwing your parents or your community into a tizzy as well, because all of a sudden you feel like you’ve yanked the rug out from under them. But this was an easy one simply because there was a safety and a health issue, and we always say health and safety have to be paramount.”
For Ward, keeping students at home following the Thanksgiving break was not only a response to the increase in cases among teachers at Cheatham Elementary and students at the middle/high school, but it was a strategic move to allow two weeks for symptoms to show up, a time period laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It was just important for us to maximize the break that we’re just coming off of, and taking an extra week will give us the wide window that we need to probably not actively contribute to the spread in the Clarksville community,” Ward said, adding he’s asked families to exercise caution and restraint in their activities as well.
Other districts, like Rivercrest ISD, are keeping in-person school in session, but asking parents and students to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus following gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The chances for the spread of the virus increased this past week with families gathering for Thanksgiving, and we are already seeing an increase in active cases in our communities,” Superintendent Stanley Jessee wrote in a statement to families. “We want to do everything that we can to keep our school safe and open to our students, but we need your help and cooperation in making that happen.”
Jessee asked families to “take into consideration the following two requests:” wear masks and do not send a child to school if they show, or anyone else in their household shows, symptoms of Covid-19.
“We must all work together to keep our school safe,” Jessee said. “Following these two requests will be vital for the safety of both our students and our staff, and ultimately in being able to keep our school open to educate our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.