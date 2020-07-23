The Paris Economic Development Corp. board elected newly appointed director Josh Bray as its chairman at a Tuesday meeting at the city’s council chambers, 105 E. Kaufman St..
A Paris native, Bray is past owner of Sanitation Solutions and is the current owner of Brays Construction Co. He is the past president of Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
Bray joined Curtis Fendley, of Pierson and Fendley Insurance, and Chase Coleman, of Liberty National Bank, as newly appointed directors. They joined directors Dr. A.J. Hashmi, Shay Bills and Mihir Pankaj in nominating Paris City Council member Paul Portugal as the board’s seventh director.
Portugal’s nomination is expected to gain approval from Paris City Council at a July 27 meeting.
A recent corporation bylaws change added a council member to the board when it increased board membership from five to seven directors.
Nominated by Hashmi and unanimously approved by the other seated board members, Bills resumes her duties as vice chairman and Pankaj the duties of secretary/treasurer.
In other business, directors named Moore Law Firm to represent the board as its legal counsel and tabled a decision about a malfunctioning fire alarm system until a determination is made about whether the city, who owns the building, is responsible for its repair.
Following an executive session, directors voted against the sale of undeveloped property in the Gene Stallings Business Park on Southwest Loop 286.
Earlier in the meeting, directors recognized outgoing directors Tim Hernandez and Marion Hamill for their service.
