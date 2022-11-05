A photo circulating online has drawn the ire of people on social media and around the Lamar County community after someone from the Paris diner McKee’s Family Restaurant posted a Facebook photo with the business' owner appearing to wear "blackface."
In the since-deleted photo, numerous restaurant staff posed wearing their Halloween costumes, including owner Brian Kent McKee, who appeared in minstrel-like makeup covering his face and neck, often called "blackface."
The caption for the photo read, "Got a bunch of misfits here today, come see us for some good eating!"
Multiple employees appeared in the photo dressed in costumes depicting characters including a prisoner, hippie and comic book villain, among other outfits.
"Blackface" is makeup worn to imitate the appearance of a Black or African-American person and was historically used to mock or ridicule Black people, according to Merriam-Webster's website.
Officials from the diner issued an initial apology Monday, stating that everyone not inside the restaurant on Halloween had the wrong idea.
"This is not 'black face,' there is some blood mixed in," the post read Monday before it was deleted. "If anyone knows us we are not racist or prejudiced."
Hundreds of comments flooded McKee's Facebook page criticizing the photo.
"Dude is a (clown)," wrote Rachel Johnston. "Anyone employed there who didn't call him out is also. What an embarrassing establishment."
"I hope this photo haunts him for the rest of his life," wrote Sidney Stewart.
After deleting the original apology, McKee issued a second apology Thursday.
"I want to send out my sincerest apology to everyone I have offended with my poor choice of Halloween makeup," McKee wrote on his business's Facebook page. "I promise you it was never my intention and I hope you can give me the chance to repair the pain I’ve caused."
McKee thanked Paris Mayor Pro Tem Reginald B. Hughes and local pastor Gary Savage for their friendship, guidance and counsel, who appeared in a photo attached to the statement.
Both Hughes and Savage are Black and considered among the most prominent and revered leaders in the wider Lamar County region and among the African-American population.
Robert High, who leads the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the photo was inappropriate regardless of intent.
"That's not acceptable as far as the African-American community is concerned," High said. "I have always said for generations that racism exists, and today it is covert. This is an example of it being overt."
McKee's second apology sparked dozens of comments asking for accountability and questioned the photo of the owner and his brother with city leaders.
"I think it’s sad you had to use two of our Black leaders as (sic) 'ponds' to validate the lie of your intentions," local business owner Reggy D. Harris wrote. "If you didn’t intend for your costume to be viewed as disrespectful towards black people then please explain what type of 'MISFIT' your costume was supposed to represent."
McKee did not return multiple messages requesting a statement, and both Hughes and Savage declined to comment.
