A photo circulating online has drawn the ire of people on social media and around the Lamar County community after someone from the Paris diner McKee’s Family Restaurant posted a Facebook photo with the business' owner appearing to wear "blackface."

In the since-deleted photo, numerous restaurant staff posed wearing their Halloween costumes, including owner Brian Kent McKee, who appeared in minstrel-like makeup covering his face and neck, often called "blackface."

