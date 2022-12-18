Texas Treasure.jpg

First Federal Community Bank becomes the 13th business in Paris to receive the distinguished Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Treasure Business Award. The announcement of the award and plaque presentation took place Monday night at a Paris City Council meeting.

“We would like to acknowledge the First Federal Community Bank for their continuous contribution to the City of Paris for 100 years,” Paris Mayor Paula Portugal said before making the presentation. “We want to honor them as a place of living history and are proud to play a part in recording their stories and ensuring their legacy for generations to come.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

