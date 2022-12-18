First Federal Community Bank becomes the 13th business in Paris to receive the distinguished Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Treasure Business Award. The announcement of the award and plaque presentation took place Monday night at a Paris City Council meeting.
“We would like to acknowledge the First Federal Community Bank for their continuous contribution to the City of Paris for 100 years,” Paris Mayor Paula Portugal said before making the presentation. “We want to honor them as a place of living history and are proud to play a part in recording their stories and ensuring their legacy for generations to come.”
First Federal board chairman Dick Amis expressed appreciation for the award as he noted that the bank is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a “Centennial” book documenting the banks’ long history.
“We treasure the Texas Treasure Award and will display it prominently in our bank,” Amis said.
“One of the things we did early on was assign former publisher of The Paris News, Pat Bassano, who is on our board of directors, with the task of coming up with a one or two page tabloid for the paper,” Amis said. “In turn, he turned to his former coworker, Marvin Gorley, and they came up with an 80 pager. It’s kind of like a moment in time for the history for our bank, and I hope you enjoy it.”
Earlier, Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford talked about the origin of the Texas Treasure Business Award and its purpose.
“It was created in 2005 by Senate Bill 920, and pays tribute to the state’s well established businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to communities across Texas,” Bedford said. “Over 500 businesses have been honored and this is the 13th business in Paris to receive this distinguished award.”
Past local Texas Treasure Award recipients include Hayter Engineering Inc., Williams Sporting Goods, Coston & Son Ready Mix, Henry Printing Company, Spangler’s, Chapman’s Nauman Florist, Harrison, Walker & Harper, The Collegiate Shoppe, The Paris News, Nathan Bell Realtors, Norment & Landers Insurance and Bob Swaim Hardware.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
