Paris Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday announced the purchase of 177 acres of land directly north of Kimberly-Clark and across from the Gene Stallings Business Park on Southwest Loop 286 for roughly $1.4 million and made plans to apply for a grant of up to $2 million with the federal Economic Development Administration for assistance in bringing rail access to corporation-owned holdings.
Both Paris City Council and the economic development board approved the land purchase at a December meeting, but details did not become available until the Tuesday meeting. Earlier, the economic corporation refinanced its debt with a $2.5 million loan from the city to cover roughly $1.3 million in debt with the remainder to be applied to an expected land purchase.
“We closed on Dec. 28, and it was a big win for the organization,” executive director Maureen Hammond said in making the announcement as she credited land acquisition committee members Josh Bray, Mark Homer and Curtis Fendley for their efforts. “There was an urgent need to acquire additional land due to rising land costs, and especially the need to control a site when it comes down to negotiations because 82% of our leads over the last five years have had a land requirement.”
Board president Bray heralded the purchase as a wise investment because large, contiguous tracts of land with loop frontage are becoming more difficult to obtain.
“After the successful recruitment of American Spiralweld Pipe, we evaluated our holdings and recognized the need for the organization to add some land to our existing inventory,” Bray said. “A site-ready inventory becomes increasingly important as companies consider relocation and expansion.”
In other action, directors approved an interlocal agreement with Ark-Tex Council of Governments, a prerequisite for the council to serve as grant administrator for the possible grant, which comes with a 20% local match. The board also approved an engineering firm to assist with the grant application.
In anticipation of submitting a grant application, Hammond explained the land committee proceeded with a procurement process to secure a firm and received three proposals from EST Engineering Services of Sulphur Springs, Hays Engineering of Longview and MTG Engineers of Texarkana.
“Scoring was pretty close, but the recommendation is to move forward with EST at a cost of roughly $25,000,” Hammond said, explaining costs would be incurred regardless of whether a grant is secured. “EST is local and they have done some work at the Gene Stallings Business Park.”
At the Tuesday meeting, directors also received a report about progress made by a selection committee to employ a firm to work on a unified marketing program for the City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corp. and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The committee, composed of representatives from all three entities, have narrowed a list of nine applicants to two finalists for a project expected to cost roughly $60,000. Hammond said she expects the group is expected to have a recommendation in time for a February meeting.
Hammond also reported on the progress of a policy review committee made up of Dr. A.J. Hashmi, Mark Homer and Erik Roddy. The group is taking a look at the organization’s by-laws and its policies, procedures and operating standards.
“I don’t think either of those documents have been reviewed in at least five years,” Hammond said.
After meeting in executive session for roughly an hour to discuss economic development projects known only by code names Pecan Grove, Red Maple, Rocket X and Iron Horse, directors approved a performance agreement with project Pecan Grove.
“We are in negotiations on an economic development project with that company,” Hammond said. “We have approved a performance agreement. Once we have that executed, and they’ve accepted it, then we can disclose who the company is and the details of the agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.