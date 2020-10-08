Taxpayers can expect 2020 property tax statements in the mail by the end of October, according to information shared Wednesday at a Lamar County Tax Appraisal District board meeting.
Directors also discussed the replacement for Chief Tax Appraiser Jerry Patton, scheduled to retire at the end of November.
“The board named my replacement, but I’d like to keep it under wraps until we finish with Appraisal Review Board hearings at the civic center in a couple of weeks, and I can get everyone back here under one roof,” Patton said after a closed door meeting.
Because of limited space at the district office, 520 Bonham St., the appraisal staff relocated to Love Civic Center in the spring to meet with concerned property owners about appraisals, and the review board conducted formal protest hearings there as well.
Meanwhile, tax rate information is expected this week from the City of Roxton, the district’s final taxing entity to approve its 2020 tax rate, according to a report from collections director Pat Loven.
“We should get everything wrapped up at the civic center next Friday and then it takes about a five-day process to get everything entered and balanced,” Patton said. “Then we will go to press with the tax statements, and that usually takes two to three days.”
Loven reported tax collections continue with an estimated 97% collection rate expected at year’s end.
“There is no problem in Paris, Texas, with tax collections,” Patton said. “Lamar County citizens pay their taxes. You see a lot of Texas counties that barely break 90%.”
