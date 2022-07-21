CLARKSVILLE — At the City Council’s July 5 meeting members voted to apply to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally funded two-year grant for low-income individuals.
But while Mayor Ann Rushing and City Manager Deana Smith were going over the application form, they saw that while the program covers water and sewer expenses, they wondered if trash was included.
They found out that it does not, so the matter of participating in the program was revisited at Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall.
“We want the program, but how do you go about collecting on the trash,” Councilman Lyntrevion Scott asked. “What do we do if they don’t pay the trash because they think the water bill has been paid.”
The trash charge is on the monthly bill that includes water and sewer charges.
Councilwoman Bonnie Snider, who has been working with the staff at the Lennox Health Resource Center to help potential qualifiers, said the city should continue its involvement with the program.
“I think this is a hand up, not a hand out. I think this is a good program,” she said. “Those who are approved would still have some responsibility.”
Mayor Ann Rushing agreed that it was a good program and noted that it was income based.
“We might not even have over 30 people who qualify,” she said.
It was decided that the city would make it clear that those who qualify for the program would still have to pay the city for their trash collection and with that stipulation the city voted to continue with the program.
“We are participating in this with the understanding that those who apply will still have to pay their trash bill,” Rushing said.
Rushing said after the July 5 meeting that she felt the grant program was something that would be good for city residents who are finding it hard to stay current with their water bill.
“It is offering assistance to those that are struggling with water bills,” Rushing said. “It is an opportunity to get assistance from this group and become self-sufficient and not rely on services.
“This does not mean you stop paying your water bill and it does not mean you will not be disconnected for nonpayment. It is assistance to those who truly need it,” she said. “It is to give them a break and time to catch up on their overdue bills.”
People who would like to see if they qualify for assistance may go by the Lennox Health Resource Center on the town square and fill out an application.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
