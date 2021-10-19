Chisum ISD has 85 new students in attendance this year, and it has received a 98 out of 100 in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
Superintendent Tommy Chalaire delivered the news Monday during a Board of Trustees meeting, noting the FIRST rating is considered “superior achievement.” FIRST measures 20 areas of financial integrity.
“We are pretty proud of this rating,” Chalaire said.
With Trustees Paul Hutton and Craig Burns absent, the board unanimously approved bumping the middle school’s counselor from part time to full time to meet mental health mandates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Funds for the salary will come from the district’s federal ESSER III funds.
Trustees also approved stipends to teachers helping with One Acts, Color Guard and Cheer.
Also on the agenda, Chalaire sought and received board approval to secure bids for an additional school truck as well as two utility buses. The three purchases combined totaled more than $49,000. Trustees also approved the purchase of new stadium lights. The old ones were damaged in a recent wind storm.
Campus and district improvement plans were approved with no major changes from the previous year.
Trustees did increase adult lunch prices by 10 cents to remain in compliance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They also approved a day off for principals in recognition of Principal Appreciation Month.
