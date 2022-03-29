A major water leak in the City of Clarksville caused a water line break lowering water pressure and, in some cases, causing a disruption of water service.
The city is now under a boil water notice. All customers need to boil the water prior to consumption or any other use. Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to harmful bacteria, but all customers should follow these directions.
The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or other uses.
Those with questions, can contact Matt McAdoo at 903-427-3834 Ext 253
Repairs will be completed to the water line to restore pressure once it has been isolated. During this time, the City of Clarksville will continue to fix any additional line breakages and restore positive pressure. To report leaks to the City of Clarksville call 903-427-3834 Ext 253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.