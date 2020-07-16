The City of Reno’s ongoing efforts to repair city streets is continuing as the City Council on Monday unanimously voted to perform road and drainage repairs along a trio of city streets.
Repairs will be conducted along Old Clarksville Road, Pine Mill Road and Walnut Hill Drive.
The contract, which is with J&L Paving, will cover cement stabilization and a new surface along Old Clarksville Road for $42,163. Along Pine Mill Road, the city is paying $14,098 for hot mix asphalt concrete overlay. And along Walnut Hill Drive, the city is paying $12,840 for repairs to the overlay.
Public works director Jerry Reavis could not be reached for further information by press time.
