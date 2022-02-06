Area emergency teams and power companies were on alert last week preparing for a major winter storm that swept across the country Wednesday night and into the weekend. But its impact on the Red River Valley paled in comparison to last year’s storm that overwhelmed the state’s power grid.
“Thankfully, we appear to have missed the brunt of the winter weather this time and our call volume reflected the lessened severity,” said Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle. “We responded to several power line calls, but substantially fewer than in years past. We responded to a couple of motor vehicle accidents due to slick conditions, but nothing major in nature. We responded to no residential structure fires and only one minor electrical issue in a commercial building. There were a couple of false fire alarm activations due to the weather, but again, substantially fewer than in years past.”
While there was icy build up on streets especially on bridges along Loop 286, Paris police reported few accidents with none blaming the weather as a cause.
From Wednesday afternoon through 8 a.m. Friday, the Paris Police Department received eight calls for service relating to accidents. Of those calls none had ice, snow or weather conditions as the cause of the accident, a news release from the police said.
Nearby Fannin and Red River counties also reported less than severe conditions with Texas New Mexico power having all its power outages restored by Friday.
Fannin County’s Office of Emergency Management did send out a warning Friday against unnecessary travel.
“Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary and the road conditions are very hazardous,” the office said in a news release. “Thank you to everyone who helped our first responders yesterday by simply staying home. We are not out of the woods yet as temperatures may go just slightly above freezing today, but will drop into the teens this evening (Friday) with wind chills in the single and possibly below zero digits.”
McMonigle agreed.
“We continue to encourage everyone to stay safe and warm until the temperatures moderate, and restrict driving as much as reasonably possible until the roads are clear,” he said.
“We fared well overall through this winter storm with minimal impacts, thanks to our amazing fire departments, law enforcement, dispatchers, EMS, public works, TXDOT, utility companies and local governments,” said Amanda Willows, Red River County emergency management coordinator. “We are thankful for Zion Traveler Baptist Church and McKenzie Memorial Baptist Church for providing warming stations in Clarksville and for Bogata preparing a warming station. We encourage our citizens to continue to use caution as temperatures fall again overnight.”
In Lamar County, North Lamar Church of Christ also provided an overnight warm place for those who needed it and meals.
All area schools closed their doors Thursday and Friday.
Texas Department of Transportation also asked drivers that feel they have to be on roadways to watch for remaining icy patches on state roads for the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service .3 inches of snow fell in Lamar, Fannin, and Delta counties with the service reporting no snowfall in Red River.
Lamar County offices were closed Friday and not available for comment.
Power outages
Oncor on Thursday reported power outages due to limbs falling across power lines with more than 937 customers without power mostly in the western part of the county. By Friday afternoon 206 Oncor customers remained without power.
Delta County had more that 430 Oncor customers without power on Thursday and by Friday afternoon power had returned to all except 41 of those customers.
In Fannin County on Friday afternoon 304 Oncor and 67 Texas New Mexico Power clients remained in the dark while Red River customers were at 100% operational, according to poweroutage.us.
Oncor reminded customers to check items they are responsible for and to avoid potential hazards, have a licensed, bonded and insured electrician perform all electrical maintenance and repairs.
Customers are responsible for:
• Weatherhead. This is usually a hood-shaped cap on a metal pipe that connects your home to the electric service lines.
• Electrical wiring in and around your home. This includes wires that connect the weatherhead to the electric meter and any wires leading from the electric meter.
• Meter base. This is the enclosure that houses the Oncor electric meter and it’s usually on the side of the house. If a meter base is damaged, most city electric codes require a building code inspection before electric service can be restored. That means your licensed electrician must install a new meter base and contact the city for an inspection before Oncor can install a new meter or reconnect electric service.
Oncor owns, maintains and will repair the following:
• Wooden utility poles
• Overhead and underground power lines
· Electric service lines that run between utility poles and to your home
• Transformers
• Electric meters
ERCOT
The state’s power grid was not tested by the most recent storm, according to Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ website.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Friday to update the state’s response to the winter storm.
“The Texas power grid is more reliable and resilient than it has ever been, and we are continuing to actively respond to the impact of this winter storm,” Abbott said. “Over two dozen of our state agency partners are working collaboratively to ensure that Texans continue to have the resources they need to stay safe. I encourage Texans to visit TDEM.TEXAS.GOV for a full list of resources available to them including warming shelters, information on local power providers, updates on road closures, and more. Most of our communities will continue to experience freezing temperatures over the next few day, so I urge Texans to stay off the roads if you can and continue to heed the guidance of their local officials.”
The state’s grid is operating normally with enough power to meet current needs, the website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.