COOPER — Journi Ingram took home grand champion status for her polled Hereford for the second year in a row at the Four States Fair Saturday in Texarkana.
The Cooper High School sophomore said she was proud of her heifer, Cadi, who she’s had since she was 8 months old.
“This was the best she’s ever done for me,” Ingram said. “She got up perfectly. I couldn’t ask for her to be any better.”
The polled Hereford is one of five cattle, but Ingram said she prefers to show Cadi.
“She means a lot to me,” she said. “I show four others, but she’s my favorite.”
The heifer was purchased from Dav Allen in Schulenburg, Ingram said. The judges praised the heifer for holding up so well while being bred.
“He loved her broodiness and how feminie she is, despite being this long bred,” Ingram said.
Normally, after heifers have been bred, “they start to fall apart,” she said.
“They start falling apart and not having a pulled-together appearance,” Ingram said.
The show in Texarkana is one she always enjoys attending. There were nine classes of Hereford heifers there. For her grand champion win, she received $300 and a belt buckle will be mailed to her.
“It was a really good show, one of my favorites put on this year,” Ingram said. “There was some good competition there.”
The show featured competitors from Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The Texas State Fair is expected to start in October, and Ingram said she would like to show Cadi in the ring there as well this year.
“I’m hoping to do some good things there,” she said.
Ingram is the daughter of Kendra and Jason Ingram.
