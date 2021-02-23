RENO — At a Monday meeting, the Reno City Council voted to consider forgiveness of water bill late fees due to severe weather conditions last week.
“Because of the weather, people lost connections to the internet, our offices were closed and they couldn’t travel to pay their bills,” Mayor Bart Jetton said. “We shouldn’t blame anyone for that.”
The council didn’t have a full quorum on the vote as one council member abstained, but voted to revisit the proposition at the next council meeting in March.
