Graduating high school students in the Paris Junior College service area need to register now if they wish to take advantage of a scholarship giving free tuition to a Summer I class for.
The PJC service area includes Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, and Red River counties and the Honey Grove and Fannindel school districts.
“Classes offered in the Summer I and II semesters will transfer to four-year universities,” said Sheila Reece, PJC vice president of student access and success. “Many of our health occupations programs have prerequisites and required academic classes that can be taken over the summer as well.”
The Summer I semester begins Tuesday, June 1, and PJC will be closed May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday, so students need to register by Friday. Call 903-782-0425 to register for classes and go to parisjc.edu/scholarships to fill out the online scholarship application.
