Paris Economic Development Corp directors will meet behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss several business projects at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. Projects to be discussed include those with the code names Rainwater Falls, Rocket X, Yellowstone and Lumberjack.
After discussion, any action taken will be in open session as required by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Directors also will meet in public session to approve minutes from a Sept. 15 meeting, take a look at September financials, consider the purchase of computer hardware and software for the conference room at PEDC offices, 1125 Bonham St., and receive an update about the American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. project in the Northwest Business Park.
