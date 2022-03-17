CLARKSVILLE — Officials voted to demolish four homes in the city that are hazards and eyesores at the council meeting Tuesday night in City Hall.
The action came after a public hearing on the matter when Sherry Robertson, the city’s code compliance officer, offered her statements on the condition of the four structures and the research she has done in tracking down the owners of the properties.
“This is really a health and safety issue,” said Mayor Ann Rushing, who noted that at least two of the homes were buzzard roosts.
The demolition ordered by the city is scheduled to be done within the next 30 days.
Robertson said she will file liens on the four properties and record them, so that when the properties are sold the city will get the money spent on demolishing them back.
Bruce Johnson asked the city to do something about the condition of Grove and Lake streets. He told the council that Grove is almost impassable.
“I would like for the city to come by and look at it,” he said. “Somebody is going to tear their car up.”
Matthew McAdoo, the public works director, said the city could look into milling and leveling off the street.
The city also discussed the pressing problem of the aging waste collection system. McAdoo went over a list of sewer line replacements and sewer line problems his department is facing.
“The collection system is starting to show its age,” he told the council.
He mentioned that a sewer vacuum system would be a benefit to the city.
He said other benefits would be for people to stop pouring grease down the pipes and not flush those wipes which tend to cause clogging problems.
The city also voted to convey a property behind the jail that it jointly owns with the county to the county so that a parking facility for first responder vehicles can be built.
