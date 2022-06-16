With gas prices rising astronomically each day, those still driving their vehicles are seeking ways to make every dollar last. Poor driving habits can lose drivers 15% and 30% of gas mileage efficiency on highways and between 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic. In a time when inefficiency can cost approximately $1.41 per gallon, here are some handy tips from experts across the country to preserve gas mileage and stretch every gallon.
It almost goes without saying, but driving less saves gas. For concerned residents, biking, walking or carpooling to nearby locations can be a fuel-efficient way of reaching important destinations. Planning trips ahead, knowing the route and maximizing stops can remove needless trips back and forth to the grocery store, while still accomplishing tasks.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of flooring the pedal on the freeway, but sharp acceleration, braking or other reckless driving can cost mileage per gallon. In addition to driving less, avoid sharp acceleration and braking while driving. Getting up to speed in a couple of seconds can significantly deplete gas mileage. Instead, ease onto the gas pedal, while being mindful of the drivers ahead and behind you. When an upcoming stop sign or red light comes into view, allow the vehicle to coast towards a stop before applying the brakes.
Try to drive at a consistent speed, using cruise control features when possible to help maintain the same pace. Consistency helps maximize every fill-up and gallon.
Because mileage efficiency decreases above speeds higher than 50 miles per hour, it’s important to slow down and stick to the speed limit. The U.S. Department of Energy reports a loss of $0.34 per gallon for gas for every 5 mph being driven over 50 mph.
Lighten the vehicle, removing any cargo or attachments if not actively in use.
A blunt roof-top cargo box can reduce fuel economy by 2% to 8% in city driving, 6% to 17% on the highway and 10% to 25% at interstate speeds, the U.S. Department of Energy also writes.
Similarly, avoid carrying significant, stagnant weight. The benefit is smaller for its removal, but an extra 100 pounds per vehicle can reduce miles per gallon by about 1%.
Further, avoid idling the vehicle. If it will be parked for longer than a minute, turn off the engine and air conditioner. Idling can use a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour, depending on the engine size and air conditioner use. The action saves between two and four cents every minute.
Make sure the vehicle is in good shape, with inflated tires, fresh spark plugs and aligned tires. Finally, fill the tank early in the morning or late at night. When temperatures are cooler, the fuel’s density increases and more gas is pumped for the same amount of money.
If all else fails, the Paris Metro offers a fixed bus system with numerous stops throughout the city. Passengers can travel most places within the city limits for $0.50 per ride. Those 60 and older or disabled can ride for free. The bus runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.