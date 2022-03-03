BONHAM — Fannin County will remain under a burn ban until at least Tuesday following action by the Commissioners’ Court this week. County Judge Randy Moore, noting the dry and mostly sunny forecast, said “disastrous conditions” for burning exist. Citations are being issued to those who violate the burn ban.
In other business, commissioners opted to send a proposed agreement to Bonham Wal-Mart Inc. for the purchase of its old location, which the county intends to use as its Justice Center. The move will help the county save the more than $110,000 per year it’s paying in leases for offices spread throughout the county, Moore said.
