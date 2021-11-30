Lamar County Commissioners on Monday made their nominations for the annual History Maker of the Year award to be chosen by the Lamar County Historical Commission with the winner to be announced Dec. 11 during the Christmas at the Museums celebration at Heritage Park, 1100 Bonham St.
Nominees are Pat Mayse Bassano, former publisher of The Paris News, Travis Skidmore, Biardstown VFD fire chief, Ronnie Nutt, long time community activist, Quincy Alan Blount, Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator, and the late Rita Jayne Haynes, former executive director of the Red River Valley Fair Association.
In nominating Bassano, County Judge Brandon Bell credited the newspaper publisher turned banker for carrying on a family tradition of a lifetime of service to the community.
“After 45 years of community service, Bassano continues to be actively involved following the tradition of his grandfather Pat Mayse and parents Walter and Georgia Bassano,” Bell said. “He considers it a privilege to have worked closely with area leaders Sen. A.M. Aikin, Marvin Gibbs, Louis Williams and Judge Henry Braswell on industrial, government and educational projects serving our community.”
Born Aug. 1, 1942, Bassono graduated from Paris High School in 1960 and Texas Christian University in 1965. He married the former Julie Hutchison of Paris in 1967. He began his newspaper career working in Dallas, San Angelo and Commerce before returning to Paris in 1976 as publisher of The Paris News until it sold in 1989. He then began a new career in banking with First National Bank and later worked for Hibernia National Bank. In 1999, he moved to First Federal Community Bank as a vice president and retired in 2018.
He currently serves on the board of directors of the Lamar County Water Supply District, First Federal Community Bank, Greater Paris Development Foundation and Evergreen Cemetery. He is a member of the legislative committee for the Northeast Texas Texas Trail Association and is treasurer of Central Presbyterian Church in Paris. He is past president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Paris Rotary Club, Greater Paris Development Foundation, Northeast Texas Southeast Oklahoma Trails Boy Scout Council, Paris Public Library Board and served six years in the Texas National Guard.
During the 1980s, Bassano worked on industrial recruiting with the Paris Industrial Foundation team and also on Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas water resource development as a director of the Red River Valley Association in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Commissioner Alan Skidmore credited nominee Travis Skidmore and his wife, Margaret, as “folks who make a difference in our world.”
During his 47-year career with the Sherwin Williams Paint Company, Skidmore maintained his dedication to the community as a volunteer firefighter serving Bairdstown and surrounding communities. After retiring, he has spent the last 15 serving as Biardstorn VFD fire chief.
“He is dedicated to serving his community not only as a firefighter, but first responder as well,” the commissioner said. “Travis has never backed down from any call, and he is a person you can count on to help other communities and VFDs.”
Skidmore serves on the board of the Red River valley Veterans Memorial and has been a member of the Red River Valley Tractor Club for 16 years. He is a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Lonnie Layton credited nominee Ronnie Nutt for his passion.
“Ronnie has always had a passion for serving others, and a true love for charity volunteer work,” Layton said. “There are too many to list all of his great accomplishments, but I want to give you a few so that you can see why I chose him as my nominee.
Nutt produced both Doug Kershaw and Uncle Jesse fishing events, which over the past 30 years have raised thousands of dollars for area youth, Layton said. He also brought Duane Allen and The Oak Ridge Boys to Paris for concerts in 2016 and 2018, which netted roughly $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club. He has also been involved with Paris Lions Club, Paris Rotary Club, American Cancer Society, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Red River Valley Fair and the Texas Public Employees Association.
A Paris native, Nutt graduated Paris High and attended Paris Junior College before going to East Texas State University. He started his career with the Texas Department of Human Resources in 1971 and retired as regional director in 2002. He then went to work with his friend, Dr. Kelsy Gibbs, for Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where he still works today.
He has served in multiple organizations including chairman of the First Chrstian Church board, vice chairman of Paris Traffic Commission, board chairman of Paris Planning and Zoning, president of North Lamar Athletic Booster club, chairman of Reno Street and Drainage and founding board member of Paris Educational Foundation.
Nutt has been recognized as Jaycee Boss of the Year, Optimist Man of the Year, Paris Boys & Girls Club Wall of Honor, Outstanding Young Men of America, the East Texas State University Blue-Gold society, Texas Long Term Care Volunteer of the year and Customer Service Excellence Award from National Public Employees Roundtable.
Married to Raylene Nutt for 49 years, the couple has two children and six grandchildren.
“On Sept. 24, we lost a faithful member of our community. A blessing to all, she was a hard worker who always put her community first, a woman who loved everyone and a born leader and problem solver, Ronnie Bass said in nominating the late Haynes.
“Rita led by example and almost always won the battles she fought,” Bass said. “I nominate her for her 47 years of hard work leading the Red River Valley Fair. By doing so, families were able to share and enjoy the fair with family members.
Taking a remark delivered by Wade White at the celebration of her life at the fairgrounds, Bass said, “Everything on the fairgrounds has her fingerprint on it,.”
Haynes grew up near Paris on a dairy farm and often shared about coming to the fairgrounds and helping out when she could. In the late 1970s, when her daughter participated in fair activities through the Caviness 4-H Club, she began working as a volunteer and became a member of the fair board. In 1981, she was named secretary of the Red River Valley Fair Association, and in 1987 she became executive secretary, a part-time position. In 1997, she left her position with First National Bank of Paris to become a full-time executive director.
During her tenure, the Fair Association constructed four buildings, two livestock barne, two covered pavilions and restroom facilities in addition to the 1987 remodeling of the historic fairgrounds coliseum.
She left her mark on the Texas Association of Fairs and Events as well. In 2006, the association awarded her with a Lifetime Achievement Award and named her to its Hall of Fame. She led the organization as president in 1992 and served on the board of directors from 1988 through 1993.
Kevin Anderson credited nominee Blount for a life of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and now as Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator.
“Quincy started his career in public service while answering emergency calls with his father and the Reno Volunteer Fire Department when he was young,” Anderson said. “He joined the Reno VFD as a junior firefighter at the age of 14, helping out wherever he could and starting his training to help others. Quincy continues to be a volunteer firefighter with the Reno VFD as well as being a member of seven other volunteer fire departments in Lamar County.”
At the age of 18, Blount was hired as an EMT Intermediate with the Paris EMS and continued his training. At 19, he became a certified paramedic. Blount attended the Texas A&M Fire Academy in Commerce and obtained his Texas Commission on Fire Protection Certification at the age of 21. A short time later, he started working part-time as a firefighter for Mount Pleasant while working full-time with the Paris EMS. Blount continued training in public safety by obtaining a certificate as a Master SCUBA Diver and Public Safety Diver Level II with the Paris Special Operations Dive Team. Over the next few years, he acquired certifications as a Hazard Materials Technician, a High Angle Rescue Technician, a Confined Space Technician, and in several other specialized areas of public safety.
In 2004, Blount joined the Paris Specialized Weapons and TacticsTeam as a Tactical Medic. After several operations, he attended the East Texas Police Academy in Sulphur Springs and earned his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Certification as a police officer.
In 2005. Blount transferred to the Paris Fire Department where he picked up several more specialized certifications, including Advanced Arson Investigation Certification.
In 2006, Blount joined the McKinney Fire Department and is presently a full-time firefighter there. That same year, he began working for the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office helping with warrants and other law enforcement duties. He continued there until 2016 when he applied for the emergency coordinator position for Lamar County. During his time as emergency manager, Blount has assisted with numerous successful grants, totaling over $1 million.
In addition to service in Lamar County, Blount has provided assistance and aid to the State of Texas as a member of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and the Incident Management Team. He has been mobilized to fight large fires throughout Texas and in California in 2018 and 2020. He was also mobilized to assist with relief following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and later Hurricanes Ike and Harvey.
Blount has received several certificates of recognition from the City of Paris, the City of Mount Pleasant, Collin County Commissioners Court, and the City of McKinney. He received two Certificates of Congressional recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives. Quincy has four Merit Awards and the Fire Chief’s Medal of Valor from the McKinney Fire Department.
Married to wife, Tammy Blount, the couple has two children, Ayden Bell, 14, and Adley Blount, 9.
