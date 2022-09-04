Justiss Elementary School and Paris Junior High School have been named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. This is the fifth year for Justiss Elementary and second year for Paris Junior High to receive this honor.
Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning. 377 U.S. school campuses have been selected as a 2021-2022 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School.
