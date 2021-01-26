Another 1,675 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are making their way to the Red River Valley, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
While this is the seventh week in the state’s vaccine rollout, it is the first that Red River County has been included in an allocation list. That list states Red River County will get 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with 100 going to DSHS Clarksville, 100 going to Paris Regional Medical Center Healthcare Group in Clarksville and 100 going to Red River Urgent Care.
“We are getting the 300 in, and we’re appreciative of that, but I wish we could get 1,000 or so because we’ve got about 9,300 people that could receive the vaccine in Red River County. I suspect about 30% would refuse to take it, but that would give us about 6,000 that would receive it if they could get it,” Williamson said Monday. “We constantly have calls every day about where can they get that, and we keep telling them to register everywhere, in Paris or Bowie County, any place they could get some because we’re not sure when or how many doses we’re going to get.”
An active waiting list has launched for the Covid-19 vaccine administration through the Clarksville Family Clinic in Red River County. A sign-up form is available online at z0h0q.qr.ai.
Although not found on a state allocation list, Williamson said the county previously received 500 doses, with 200 at PRMC and 300 at Red River Urgent Care, after he wrote state officials Jan. 6 to determine why the county had been left out of the rollout. In an interview with The Paris News at the time, Williamson expressed concern that none of the county’s first responders had been able to get the vaccine. During Monday’s interview, the judge said Kroger in Paris brought over 60 doses and all first responders who wanted a dose received one.
Focused Care in Clarksville also previously received the vaccine, but doses went only to staff and residents. The facility announced Dec. 29 it was beginning vaccinations provided by PharmScript using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
This week’s allocation also includes 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the Paris-Lamar County Health District and 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, according to the list.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the Paris-Lamar County Health District said it has about 1,200 people on its waiting list, and it will contact those who are eligible as vaccines become available. Currently, people Phase 1A and 1B are eligible. 1B includes those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at high risk for severe Covid-19 infection.
A call center at the Paris Police Department has been established to register people for the vaccine. It’s open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167. Volunteers are needed to man the call center. To volunteer, email Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle at rtuttle@paristexas.gov.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford on Facebook offered another way to sign up for the vaccination waiting list at form.jotform.com/210164434756151.
The health district, the City of Paris, Paris Junior College and Lamar County are working together to request that state leaders designate Paris as a vaccine hub. During the week of Jan. 11, state officials announced most Covid-19 vaccines were being shipped to large sites or hubs around the state. The goal is to provide more people the vaccine with simpler ways to sign up for an appointment. Currently, the nearest hubs are in Tyler, Dallas and Denton.
Regardless of vaccination status, the Paris-Lamar County Health District asks the public to continue to “mask up, not have large gatherings, stay 6 feet from people and use good hand hygiene.”
No vaccines have been sent to Delta County, according to the state’s lists. Delta County Emergency Management on Friday posted to its Facebook page that Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs is making appointments available this afternoon for Phase 1B qualifiers after it received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccines were available by appointment only at christushealth.org, where registrants are asked to click on the yellow chat icon to connect to the virtual assistant Christy.
Delta County Emergency Managment also offered a sign-up for Titus Regional Medical Center, which is available at z0h02.qr.ai, and a sign-up for Hunt Regional Healthcare Covid Vaccination available at https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A. For Hunt Regional Healthcare, those without internet are invited to call 903-408-1060 between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
