CLARKSVILLE — City Council members approved a restructured rate agreement with TXU, contingent on the city attorney’s approval, at Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall.
Council members voted to accept a rate change from 0.03308 to 0.03613 cents per kilowatt hour on a contract good through 2023 and then a five-year plan with a rate of 0.03749.
The most attractive thing about the new agreements is that it protects the city from the effects of disastrous storms such as the one that hit Texas in 2021, Mayor Ann Rushing said.
“It’s a good agreement,” Rushing said after the vote. “The no-risk is valuable. Some cities’ rates are 6% or 7%, so we are getting a good rate.”
Councilman W.F. Higgins moved to accept the contracts saying, “I think it is as good as we are going to get.”
The council also voted to hire a new city secretary after an executive session.
The new hire, pending a successful background check, was not named, but referred to as applicant No. 1.
Council also gave its backing to the Red River County Public Library’s effort to create “little libraries” in two locations in town.
“They just want to reach out to more children,” the mayor said. “It is a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.