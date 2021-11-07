BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing about their proposed redistricting for commissioners, justice of the peace/constable and election precincts at 8:50 a.m. Monday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 848 6565 7567.
Prior to the hearing, commissioners will convene at 8:40 a.m. to canvass results from Tuesday’s election.
Commissioners will reconvene at 9 a.m. for their regular weekly meeting, during which they are expected to welcome new state wardens; further discuss options for a Fannin County Justice Center; consider a request for qualifications for Justice Center architectural services; establish criteria for redistricting political boundaries, approve redistricting and approved redistricting plan adoption; and set a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21 to hear comments for setting a 30 mph speed limit on CR 1255 in Savoy.
Also on the agenda are reports from Indigent Healthcare and Precincts 1 and 3 justices of the peace. A resolution to approve overtime exemption for law enforcement employees is up for consideration, and so is canceling the Nov. 30 Commissioners’ Court meeting. Commissioners also will consider a short plat with three lots from 1.0394 to 1.0412 acres on CR 4925 in Leonard.
