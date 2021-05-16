The Chisum ISD school board has decided to lessen the allowance of ammunition for its guardian program in response to a nationwide shortage.
“We decided to change the amount of ammo guardian receive on a monthly basis due to severe decrease in the availability of ammo,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
The school district uses a hybrid guardian program, where select volunteers at the schools are allowed to carry a gun to help protect the students and staff. The district also has two school resource officers patrolling the campus.
Chalaire also informed the board about future Covid-19 relief funds the school would receive.
The American Rescue Act, the third of the Covid-19 relief legislations, allowed $122 billion in elementary and secondary school education relief. The ESSER III funds carry the requirement with them that the school districts also receive local input, Chalaire said.
“Spending requires faculty and community input,” he said, adding the board planned on having a public forum at the June school board meeting about the funds to get ideas from the community. “The catch is ESSER funds have to be spent on emergency relief in having to do with Covid-19, the catch students back up to speed (to where they were) before the shutdown.”
Right now, Chalaire and other administrators are attending workshops to help guide them on how the funds could be spent and doing research. Chisum has already received $1.8 million in ESSER funds from the first two relief packages and is expected to get $916,512 in the third and final disbursement, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The board also agreed to use funds from a food service grant to purchase equipment at the middle school cafeteria.
“It was $60,000,” Chalaire said, “and it will allow us to replace or upgrade the serving line in the middle school cafeteria.”
