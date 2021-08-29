Though the official tally hasn’t been counted yet, Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy raised almost double the amount of last year’s brunch fundraiser.
“(It was) a huge success only made possible because of this incredibly generous community we live in,” said Taylor Sandoval, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director after the sixth annual Farm to Table Breakfast. “I am still in shock and completely thrilled with it all.”
Last year’s event for the therapeutic riding center raised almost $10,000, and Sandoval said before the breakfast she wanted to surpass that goal. The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit, and Sandoval said they raised close to $20,000 this year.
Held in the Cottonwood Barn, a venue just off of Stillhouse Road on CR 42200, the breakfast was catered by Red Bear owner Kenneth Thornhill and served with mimosas and coffee. The event featured a silent auction as well, with a hand-crocheted blanket, a floral arrangement, a four-person guided duck hunt from Elite Waterfowl, a homemade Oreo cookie cake, a Rossi Rio Bravo .22 rifle and a will kit. The rifle went to Andy Fasken.
Sandoval especially wanted to thank everyone who helped make the day special, from the catering to the volunteers, the Chisum ISD Beta Club.
Trevelyn Marsh, the Chisum Beta sponsor, said there were nine junior Beta Club members and two senior Beta Club members, all wearing TREAT T-shirts.
“They volunteered their Saturday morning,” Marsh said. “They helped set it up and will help clean it up afterwards.”
The RAM Foundation is one of the biggest supporters of Tailored Rides, according to Dede Fasken, and said Sandoval is doing “an amazing job.”
“We have supported them for several years now,” Fasken said, “and we are in it for the long haul. They are expanding and doing so much. It is life changing for a lot of people, those that benefit (from the therapy) and those that volunteer.”
Tailored Rides provides equine therapy for individuals with cognitive, physical and/or emotional needs, from adults to children, and covers everything from autism to depression, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and more. The program is subsidized by sponsors and donations to help even low income families afford the therapy.
Sponsors for the breakfast were EParisExtra.com, Huhtamaki, Blue Knights, Peoples Bank, American Legion Post 30, Sonic, Glass Land & Home, Bobby and Brenda Wells, Lamar Veterinary Clinic, Paris Regional Medical Center, ServPro of Paris, Big Country Farm Center, Paris Children’s Dentistry, Quality Care ER, Paris Chevy and Taber Automotive.
