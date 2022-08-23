CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Commissioners voted to go ahead and spent around $200,000 for a partial fix to the leaking roof on the historic Red River County Courthouse during a Monday meeting in the Courthouse Annex.
The money for a total roof repair is not in the budget at this time and efforts to secure a grant were not successful, but a representative from The Garland Company told commissioners his firm had a plan for the next best thing.
“This will fix 95% of the problem,” Steven Schaad, a territorial manager for the firm, told commissioners of the plan to get water to flow properly off the roof.
“We have done it in the most economical way,” he said of the proposal to fix drainage around the perimeter of the old courthouse and the attached annex.
His company has been working with the county to try to come up with a solution to fix the leaking roof on the structure.
Initially, the county and Garland tried to get a grant from the Texas Historical Commission for total roof repair.
When the county first applied for the roof repair grant the split was 90/10 with the county paying the lesser amount. The split eventually went down to a 50/50 one, then the grant fund disappeared completely.
“We found that the historical commission isn’t doing emergency grants now, they just don’t have the fund,” Schaad said.
That is why his firm came up with the partial plan that will flash the water away from where it has been gathering causing leaks and drain properly.
Schaad told the commissioner that the plan they approved still needs to be OKed by the historical commission and that could take 30 to 45 days.
“I am ready to go on this project in October,” Schaad said. “We can have it wrapped up by Christmas.”
The commissions also agreed to give the Red River County Water Supply $40,000 to help with costs of the water line project along FM 1159.
Commissioners also made the tax rate for the coming fiscal year official with a vote.
The new rate is .66345 per $100 valuation. That is lower than the .78 rate from last fiscal year.
Because of higher property valuations, even with the lower tax rate, the county will raise enough money to meet projected county expenses, County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
Williamson gave an example of the new tax rate as it would affect a $100,000 homeowner.
“The tax would be $116,89 lower,” he said.
The official vote on the new tax rate that has to be passed before the start of the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 was 3-2. Williamson along with commissioners Jeff Moore and Dan Halley voted for the new rate, while commissioners Donnie Gentry and David Hutson voted no.
In other business, the court approved one-year terms for election judges and alternates starting Sept. 1, 2022 and ending Aug. 31, 2023.
Appointed Williamson to a two year term on the board of Commuity Healthcore.
Affixed the salaries of the county auditor and auditor assistants.
Approved the Sheriff Office’s request to get rid of outdated equipment.
Accepted a $200 donation for the Road and Bridge Fund from Elizabeth Bryan.
The burn ban has also been lifted in the county.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.