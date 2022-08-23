Red River County Courthouse

 Submitted Photo

CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Commissioners voted to go ahead and spent around $200,000 for a partial fix to the leaking roof on the historic Red River County Courthouse during a Monday meeting in the Courthouse Annex.

The money for a total roof repair is not in the budget at this time and efforts to secure a grant were not successful, but a representative from The Garland Company told commissioners his firm had a plan for the next best thing.

